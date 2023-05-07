Napoli celebrates title at home in ‘City of Miracles’

Napoli players and fans chanted “We are the champions of Italy” as the southern team marked winning the league title with a joyous celebration at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli ended its 33-year wait for the scudetto on Thursday. Sunday’s match against Fiorentina was its first at home since the 1-1 draw at Udinese. The Fiorentina players gave the Napoli team a guard of honor when they walked out ahead of kickoff. Fans were singing and chanting in and around the stadium hours before kickoff. The team bus was accompanied from the hotel by flag-waving supporters on scooters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.