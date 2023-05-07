Napoli celebrates title at home in ‘City of Miracles’
By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Napoli fans still celebrate clinching the "scudetto" earlier this week, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo/]
Napoli players and fans chanted “We are the champions of Italy” as the southern team marked winning the league title with a joyous celebration at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli ended its 33-year wait for the scudetto on Thursday. Sunday’s match against Fiorentina was its first at home since the 1-1 draw at Udinese. The Fiorentina players gave the Napoli team a guard of honor when they walked out ahead of kickoff. Fans were singing and chanting in and around the stadium hours before kickoff. The team bus was accompanied from the hotel by flag-waving supporters on scooters.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Fiorentina players, right, tribute an applause to Napoli players as they enter the pitch after clinching, for the third time in the club's history, the "scudetto" earlier this week, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo/
Napoli fans still celebrate clinching the "scudetto" earlier this week, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo/
Director Paolo Sorrentino holds a Napoli scarf as Napoli fans still celebrate clinching, for the third time in the club's history, the "scudetto" earlier this week, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)