Napoli can clinch title in its stadium named after Maradona
By The Associated Press
Napoli fans wave a flag portraying soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Hellas Verona, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, April 15, 2023. It's a celebration more than 30 years in the making, and historically superstitious Napoli fans are already painting the city blue in anticipation of the team's first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]
MILAN (AP) — Napoli could get the chance to clinch its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona’s playing days in front of its fans this weekend at the stadium now named after the club’s most emblematic player. The Italian league announced that Napoli’s match against regional rival Salernitana originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Sunday afternoon. That means that if second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan earlier Sunday, Napoli would seal the “scudetto” with six rounds to spare if it wins at home. Maradona led Napoli to its only Serie A trophies in 1987 and 1990 in what was previously known as the Stadio San Paolo. The stadium was renamed for him when he died 2 ½ years ago.
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone
