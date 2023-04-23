Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend

ROME (AP) — Napoli could seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades next weekend. A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori earned the runaway Italian leader a 1-0 win at Juventus. The victory moved Napoli a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Lazio. Napoli will have clinched with six rounds to spare if it beats regional rival Salernitana at home next Saturday and Inter Milan prevents Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later. Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up the third goal in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win at Empoli. AC Milan beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão.

