Napoli beats Juventus, could seal Serie A title next weekend
By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and AC Milan, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco]
ROME (AP) — Napoli could seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades next weekend. A stoppage-time goal from Giacomo Raspadori earned the runaway Italian leader a 1-0 win at Juventus. The victory moved Napoli a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Lazio. Napoli will have clinched with six rounds to spare if it beats regional rival Salernitana at home next Saturday and Inter Milan prevents Lazio from winning at the San Siro a day later. Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up the third goal in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win at Empoli. AC Milan beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão.
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, scores the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, partially hidden, scores his second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, center, and Empoli's Fabiano Parisi battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)