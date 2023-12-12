Napoli beats Braga 2-0 to advance in Champions League. The Italian champion ends 3-match losing run

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli produced a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Braga that secured the Italian team a spot in the Champions League knockout round. A own goal from Serdar Saatci put Napoli ahead then Victor Osimhen added another before the break at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli had lost three straight across all competitions under new coach Walter Mazzarri. Napoli finished second to record 14-time champion Real Madrid in Group C. Napoli is sixth in Serie A and trails leader Inter Milan by 14 points.

