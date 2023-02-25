Napoli avoids letdown at Empoli after collapse last season

ROME (AP) — A 2-0 win at Empoli means just as much as recent wins over Juventus, Roma and other big Serie A clubs for Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti. That’s because Spalletti still regrets how Napoli squandered a two-goal advantage in a 3-2 loss at Empoli toward the end of last season to virtually eliminate the Partenopei from title contention. Pressure from Napoli forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen led to an own goal from Ardian Ismajli 17 minutes in. Osimhen doubled the advantage little more than 10 minutes later to mark his eighth straight match with a goal. Napoli has extended its lead to 18 points over Inter Milan.

