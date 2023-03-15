Napoli advances to Champions League QF for 1st time

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli has beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in its history and making it three Italian teams in the final eight. Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zieliński converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate. It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition. There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen heads the ball to score the opening goal against Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, right, during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Napoli's Piotr Zielinski embraces Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, after he scored is side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
