Napoli advances to Champions League QF for 1st time

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli has beaten Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in its history and making it three Italian teams in the final eight. Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zieliński converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate. It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition. There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday.

