Napier avoids Rashada details, doesn’t expect NCAA inquiry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier provided little insight into how and why the Gators lost four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada but says he doesn’t expect it to prompt an NCAA investigation. Napier sidestepped several questions about Rashada, who signed with Florida in December only to be granted his release a month later following a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million. Napier repeatedly said NCAA rules prohibited him from providing details. Napier hinted that he did nothing wrong, saying, “ultimately I can lay my head down at night.”

