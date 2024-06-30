Naomi Osaka’s agency signs 15-year-old Australian tennis player Cooper Kose

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Cooper Kose is an Australian tennis player who just turned 15, has braces on his teeth and plenty of big plans in his head. He was a hitting partner for Coco Gauff and others at the Australian Open and has just signed with the agency co-founded by Naomi Osaka. Osaka practiced with Kose in Los Angeles in April at UCLA and said Sunday he reminded her a little of Nick Kyrgios, another client of the agency run by her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid. Kose said he’s been told he first had a racket put in his hand when he was just 18 months old.

