Naomi Osaka to start 2025 season in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start her 2025 season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland in January. The four-time Grand Slam singles winner returned to tennis this year after an 18-month break during which she gave birth to a daughter, Shai. She currently is ranked 76th in singles and recently she reached the second round of the U.S. Open. Osaka last played in Auckland in 2017, reaching the quarterfinals.

