Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open. Tournament officials have confirmed Osaka will contest the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 event to start her 2024 season. A two-time Australian and U.S. Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant. The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July. Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting Jan. 14.

