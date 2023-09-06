Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has returned to the U.S. Open for the first time in about a year to participate in a panel about mental health in sports, a topic she helped focus a spotlight on two years ago. Osaka won two of her four Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and also took extended breaks after losses there. Osaka is a 25-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her parents when she was 3. She recently gave birth to a daughter and hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022. Wednesday’s panel also included 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

