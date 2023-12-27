Naomi Osaka hits practice court to prepare for her tennis return at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka has hit the practice court ahead of the Brisbane International as she prepares for her much anticipated return to tennis. Osaka will make her WTA comeback at the tournament which begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena. A two-time Australian and U.S. Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant. The U.S.-based Japanese player and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July. Rafael Nadal is also set to return from injury in Brisbane in a 32-man field so strong that Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will have to qualify to feature in it.

