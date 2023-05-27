Naomi has a HR and 4 RBIs, Oklahoma St. clinches 4th straight WCWS berth

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kiley Noami went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Kelly Maxwell retired the first 19 batters she faced in a two-hitter and No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State beat Oregon 9-0 to sweep the best-of-three Stillwater Super Regional and advance to the Women’s College World Series. Oklahoma State, which beat the Ducks 8-1 in Game 1, has clinched a berth in its 15th WCWS, including four straight. Rachel Becker led off the game with a double to left and scored when Naomi hit a single to center that made it 1-0 in the top of the first and Maxwell had a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings before Allee Bunker’s single up the middle in the seventh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.