Naomi Girma scores her first 2 goals for the USWNT in 3-0 win over Argentina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Defender Naomi Girma scored her first two international goals and the United States defeated Argentina 3-0 night in the team’s final match of the year on American soil. It was the third match in six days for the United States, which also won the first two against Iceland. The matches were the first for the United States since the team won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer. Girma scored on a header in the 37th minute. After an own goal put the U.S. up 2-0, Girma scored again in the 49th.

