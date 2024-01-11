Naomi Girma and Olivia Moultrie earn US Soccer awards for play in 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Naomi Girma has been named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year for 2023, becoming just the second Black player to win in the award’s 39-year history. Olivia Moultrie was voted the federation’s Young Female Player of the Year. The 23-year-old Grima was on a U.S. defense that allowed just one goal at the Women’s World Cup last summer. She was also named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Defender of the Year for her play with the San Diego Wave. Moultrie made her debut with the senior national team last year, appearing in two matches.

