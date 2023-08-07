Nao Hibino faces Linda Nosková in final of rain-hit Prague Open

Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino has advanced to the final of the rain-hit Prague Open where she will face fourth-seeded Linda Nosková. Hibino beat Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 after their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 5-2. The 28-year-old Hibino will be chasing her third WTA title.

