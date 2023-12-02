Nantes supporter dies before league game in latest incident to mar French soccer

NANTES, France (AP) — Nantes says one of its supporters has died following an assault before the club’s 1-0 win over Nice in the French league, amid reports the fan was stabbed. Nantes said in a statement in the early hours of Sunday that the fan was “fatally injured” close to the club’s stadium. According to the L’Equipe newspaper, the fan was a member of the Brigade Loire, Nantes’ main group of diehard fans. Nantes said the public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into voluntary manslaughter. The French soccer league has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons this season following an upsurge of violence in stadiums over the past two campaigns.

