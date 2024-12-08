Nantes scores late in a 1-0 win against 10-man Rennes as coach Sampaoli sees red

PARIS (AP) — Nantes scored late to beat 10-man Rennes 1-0 in the French league before a chaotic finish saw Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli sent off in stoppage time after a video replay ruled out an equalizer. Nigeria winger Moses Simon’s fine solo goal put the home side ahead in the 89th minute against a Rennes side defending resolutely following defender Mikayil Faye’s red card in first-half stoppage time. Defender Christopher Wooh scored from a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Rennes, but after a VAR check referee Mickaël Leleu ruled out his goal. Lens beat Montpellier 2-0 and Saint-Etienne hosted Marseille in the late game.

