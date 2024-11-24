Nantes loses 2-0 at home to Le Havre in a match interrupted by angry fans. Lille beats Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Le Havre won 2-0 at Nantes in the French league on Sunday in a match interrupted and then restarted during second-half stoppage time after disgruntled home fans tried to get on the pitch. Riot police formed a line in front of one of the stands and referee Jérôme Brisard led the players off with only three minutes remaining in stoppage time. After many fans had left, the match resumed more than a half hour later, and the final minutes were played. Earlier Edon Zhegrova continued his fine form with the only goal as fourth-place Lille beat Rennes 1-0 to stay one point behind Marseille in third. Nice rallied to beat Strasbourg 2-1 and moved up to fifth place and Auxerre beat Angers 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.