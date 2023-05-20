Nantes in relegation trouble after loss to Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Changing coach has made no difference yet for Nantes because it remains in the French league relegation zone after losing at home to Montpellier 3-0. Nantes fired Antoine Kombouaré with four games remaining and replaced him with the reserves coach. But the side has picked up only one point in two games since and is in 17th place with four teams going down.

