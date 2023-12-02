Nantes hands Nice first loss, Lens beats Lyon in French league after Arsenal nightmare

PARIS (AP) — Hiring new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec brought an immediate reward to Nantes. The eight-time champions snapped a four-game winless run to hand Nice its first lost in the French league only days after Gourvennec was appointed. Nice was unbeaten in 13 league matches before kickoff and had won eight of its last 10 matches. The Riviera side remained in second place in the standings, one point behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which travels to Le Havre on Sunday. Earlier, Lens got back on track three days after getting hammered by Arsenal in the Champions League by inflicting more misery on last-placed Lyon by a 3-2 victory in the French league.

