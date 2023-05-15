Nantes fines Egyptian striker for refusing to wear rainbow numbers on jersey

By The Associated Press
FILE - Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Monaco in Nantes, France, Sunday, April 9, 2023. French soccer club Nantes fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday, when teams across the country wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to support the fight against homophobia. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

NANTES, France (AP) — Nantes has fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday when teams across France wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys to support the fight against homophobia. Nantes says the Egypt striker was fined an undisclosed amount which will be donated to a French charity group called SOS HOMOPHOBIA. Nantes says it will “fight against all forms of discrimination, as it always has done.” Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was left out of his team for the same game after also refusing to wear the jersey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.