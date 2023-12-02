Nantes fan seriously injured before French league game amid reports he was stabbed

NANTES, France (AP) — Nantes says one of its supporters has been seriously injured before its 1-0 win over Nice in the French league amid reports the fan was stabbed. Nantes posted a message of support to the fan, who was not identified. The club gave no further details. According to L’Equipe newspaper, the fan was a member of the Brigade Loire, Nantes’ main group of diehard fans. The sports newspaper says he was stabbed close to Nantes’ stadium and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.