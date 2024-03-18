Nantes brings back coach Antoine Kombouaré amid relegation fight in French league

NANTES, France (AP) — Struggling club Nantes has appointed Antoine Kombouaré, as his new coach with the mission of avoiding relegation for one of France’s most storied sides. Kombouaré returns to Nantes after a previous coaching stint ended in bitter disappointment. He replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec. The eight-time French champion are 16th in the French league standings just two points above the relegation zone. The club slumped to a third straight league loss over the weekend, a defeat that sealed Gourvennec’s fate.

