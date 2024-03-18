Nantes brings back coach Antoine Kombouaré amid relegation fight in French league

By The Associated Press
FILE - Nantes' head coach Antoine Kombouare directs his players during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Nantes and Juventus FC at the La Beaujoire stadium, on Feb.23, 2023 in Nantes, western France. Struggling French club Nantes has appointed Antoine Kombouaré, as his new coach, with the mission to avoid relegation for one of France’s most storied sides. Kombouaré, who returns to Nantes after a previous coaching stint that ended in bitter disappointment, replaced Jocelyn Gourvennec. (AP Photo/Mathieu Pattier, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mathieu Pattier]

NANTES, France (AP) — Struggling club Nantes has appointed Antoine Kombouaré, as his new coach with the mission of avoiding relegation for one of France’s most storied sides. Kombouaré returns to Nantes after a previous coaching stint ended in bitter disappointment. He replaces Jocelyn Gourvennec. The eight-time French champion are 16th in the French league standings just two points above the relegation zone. The club slumped to a third straight league loss over the weekend, a defeat that sealed Gourvennec’s fate.

