Nance powers North Carolina over No. 6 Virginia 71-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 22 points as the North Carolina Tar Heels secured an important win, defeating No. 6 Virginia 71-63 on Saturday night. For UNC the victory is a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume as it counts as a Quadrant 1 win, the first of the season for the Tar Heels. Nance shot 7 of 10 from the floor and was a perfect 4 of 4 from behind the arc. It’s the most 3-pointers the fifth-year forward has made in ACC play, and Nance also added two assists and four blocks. In its second straight defeat, Virginia was powered by Jayden Gardner’s 19 points and 12 rebounds.

