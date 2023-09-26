Namibia’s Deysel banned 6 games for dangerous tackle on France’s Dupont at the Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — Namibia captain Johan Deysel has been suspended for six games for the dangerous head-on-head tackle of France captain Antoine Dupont at the Rugby World Cup. Dupont suffered a facial fracture that required surgery on Friday night, a day after the game in Marseille where France won 96-0. Deysel’s yellow card was upgraded to red by a bunker review. He accepted his offense was red-card worthy at his judicial hearing.For a sanction, the panel started at 12 weeks and halved it after taking into account Deysel’s disciplinary record and apology to Dupont. His six-match ban included Namibia’s last pool game against Uruguay on Wednesday and five other games to be determined. He could reduce the ban by one game if he attended tackle school. France hasn’t said when Dupont will return.

