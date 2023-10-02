Namibia’s Des Sethie banned 3 games for red card at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Namibia prop Des Sethie has been banned for three games for his red card against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup. Sethie tackled Bautista Basso with a forearm to the face in their pool match last Wednesday in Lyon. His yellow card was upgraded to red by the bunker. Sethie accepted it was a red card offense at his judicial hearing. The panel started the sanction at six games and reduced it by half after considering his admission, disciplinary record, apology and character. Namibia lost to Uruguay 36-26 and didn’t win a game at the tournament. The team has left France. Sethie’s three games to cover his ban are to be determined. One game will be cut if he undertakes tackle school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.