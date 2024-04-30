Namestnikov and Dillon out for Game 5 against Avs due to injuries as Jets face playoff elimination

By The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov, center, is helped off the ice after taking a slap shot in the face in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov and defenseman Brenden Dillon are recovering from injuries and won’t be available in Game 5 against Colorado on Tuesday night. Namestnikov fractured his cheekbone in Game 4 when he was hit by a deflected puck on a shot. Dillon suffered a deep laceration on his hand in a scrum after the final horn of Game 3 when he appeared to be cut by a skate blade. The Jets trail 3-1 in the first-round, best-of-seven series.

