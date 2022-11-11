Nakashima to face Lehečka in final at Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Brandon Nakashima of the United States has beaten third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain 4-3 (6), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (5) to reach the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. He will face Jiří Lehečka after the Czech player beat Dominic Stricker 4-1, 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-1. The fourth-seeded Nakashima has won all four of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players. He beat Lehečka in the group stage. Nakashima fell at the semifinal stage last year.

