Nakashima beats Lehečka again to win Next Gen Finals title

MILAN (AP) — American Brandon Nakashima has won the Next Gen ATP Finals with his second straight-set victory over Jiří Lehečka this week. Nakashima took just 80 minutes to triumph 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 4-2. He secured the title on the first of three championship points when Lehečka sent a forehand long. The fourth-seeded Nakashima won all five of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players. He beat Lehečka in straight sets in the group stage. Nakashima won his first ATP Tour title in his home city of San Diego in September

