Nakajima holds on to win Indian Open for first European tour title

NEW DELHI (AP) — Keita Nakajima decided at the start of the year to focus on the European tour instead of the Korn Ferry Tour in America. He made the choice pay off by winning the Hero Indian Open on Sunday. Nakajima led by as many as nine shots until shooting 40 on the back nine for a 73. He still won by four shots for his first European tour title. Nakajima won for the fourth time in the last 10 months. The other three were on the Japan Golf Tour. He won the Order of Merit in Japan last year, giving him European tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

