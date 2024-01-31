Naithan George’s layup in final seconds lifts Georgia Tech to 74-73 win over No. 3 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Naithan George scored a go-ahead layup with 7.7 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech beat No. 3 North Carolina 74-73 to end the Tar Heels’ 10-game winning streak. RJ Davis, who scored a game-high 28 points for North Carolina, won the race to a loose ball following a missed jumper by George and scored on a layup with 34 seconds remaining for a 73-72 lead. Following a Georgia Tech timeout, George drove for the go-ahead layup. Georgia Tech ended its three-game losing streak. Davis missed a last-second jumper, prompting Georgia Tech fans to celebrate by rushing onto the court.

