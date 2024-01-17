Naithan George hits late 3s to force OT, scores 20 to help Georgia Tech beat Clemson 93-90 in 2OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Naithan George scored 20 points that included a pair of late 3s in regulation to help Georgia Tech beat Clemson 93-90 in double-overtime and end a five-game losing streak. George made consecutive 3-pointers, sandwiched between a Chase Hunter free throw, to tie it 71-all with 2.3 seconds left. Baye Ndongo then forced a turnover on Clemson’s final possession to send it to overtime. Kyle Sturdivant added 18 points for Georgia Tech (9-8, 2-4 ACC). PJ Hall had career highs with 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead Clemson (12-5, 2-4).

