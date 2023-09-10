NAIA’s Indiana Wesleyan upsets Valparaiso 24-22 behind Stokes

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Xander Stokes threw touchdown passes to three different receivers to lead NAIA-member Indiana Wesleyan to a 24-22 victory over Valparaiso. Stokes, who completed just 13 of 33 passes, hit Tristen Hayes for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter and followed that with a 27-yard scoring strike to Isaac Smith to send the Wildcats into halftime with a 17-7 lead. Stokes connected with Levi Tidwell for a 19-yard touchdown and Indiana Wesleyan led 24-13 after three quarters. Patrick Oliva kicked a 28-yard field goal early in the final period to cut Valparaiso’s deficit to eight. Michael Appel Jr. passed to Tytus Ragle for a 14-yard touchdown with 7 seconds left to play, but the two-point conversion failed.

