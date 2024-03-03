NAIA record-holder Grace Beyer scores 33 points in final game of career

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — NAIA scoring sensation Grace Beyer finished her collegiate career on Saturday night, scoring 33 points in University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis’ 70-62 loss to Columbia College of Missouri in the semifinals of the women’s American Midwest Conference Tournament. Beyer completes her career with a women’s NAIA-record 3,961 points. She became the NAIA all-time leader when she passed Miriam Walker-Samuels in UHSP’s final regular season game a week ago. Her total is the fifth-most of any college player and she is second among women, trailing only Pearl Moore, who scored 4,061 for AIAW-program Francis Marion. Caitlin Clark of Iowa recently set the NCAA Division I women’s record and has 3,650 points heading into Sunday’s game against Ohio State.

