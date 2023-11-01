Nahree Biggins’ late interception seals Central Michigan’s 37-31 win over Northern Illinois

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jase Bauer threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more, Marion Lukes had 202 yards rushing and a score, and Central Michigan held off Northern Illinois 37-31 on a snowy Tuesday night. Bauer gave CMU a 37-11 lead with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter. But NIU answered two plays later when Rocky Lombardi connected with Trayvon Rudolph on a 72-yard score to begin a stretch of 20 straight points. The NIU defense forced a three-and-out with 1:42 remaining in the fourth to get another chance on offense. But the Huskies turned it over on third down when Nahree Biggins made his first interception of the season. NIU finished 0 for 10 on third down.

