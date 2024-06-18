Nagelsmann touts Germany’s perfect blend of youth and experience to succeed at Euro 2024

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Germany might have the youngest coach of the European Championship but it also has the oldest squad. Much has been made of Julian Nagelsmann ushering in a new generation of exciting talent and the likes of Florian Wirtz (21), Jamal Musiala (21) and Kai Havertz (25) picked Scotland apart in Germany’s 5-1 opening win at Euro 2024. But 38-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is two years older than his coach. Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller are both 34, with captain Ilkay Gundogan only a year younger. Nagelsmann says “it’s the perfect mix and we can be very successful” on the eve of his team’s second match of the tournament against Hungary.

