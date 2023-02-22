Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was fined 50,000 euros ($53,200) but avoided suspension for his outburst against match officials after the Bundesliga leader’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The German soccer federation issued the fine for what it called Nagelsmann’s “unsportsmanlike comments” to referee Tobias Welz and officials in their locker room after Saturday’s game. The federation refrained Wednesday from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening and had not previously appeared before its sports court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.