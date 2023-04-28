Nadal’s uncle expects him to play at French Open

By The Associated Press
FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Jack Draper of Britain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 16, 2023. The uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal says that the 22-time Grand Slam winner plans to be back fit in time to play the French Open next month. Toni Nadal told Spain’s Radio Marca on Friday April 28, 2023 that his nephew will soon be ready to return from an injury layoff that has sidelined him since January. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Favila]

MADRID (AP) — The uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal says the 22-time Grand Slam winner plans to be back fit in time to play the French Open next month. Toni Nadal tells Spain’s Radio Marca his nephew will soon be ready to return from a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Toni Nadal says he expects Nadal to try to come back at Rome in early May. Nadal picked up a left hip flexor injury at the Australian Open. The issue has kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

