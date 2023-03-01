Nadal vs. Alcaraz exhibition match in Las Vegas canceled

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An exhibition tennis match that originally was to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been canceled. Ticket purchases can be refunded. Organizers announced Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury. Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January.

