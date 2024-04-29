Nadal tested in 3-hour win over Cachin in Madrid and Swiatek reaches women’s quarters

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s body has withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open. Nadal needed three sets and more than three hours to get past 91st-ranked Pedro Cachin. Nadal won 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to make it to the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament where he is the record five-time champion. Nadal will next face 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev has come from behind to defeat Sebastian Korda in three sets. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek remains on track for a first title in Madrid after dispatching Sara Sorribes Tormo, the last Spanish woman in the draw.

