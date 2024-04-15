Nadal says he’s ‘ready enough’ to play in his last Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal is “ready enough” to play on Tuesday in what he expects to be his last Barcelona Open. Nadal has confirmed his participation in his first clay-court tournament this year. Nadal will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match. The 12-time champion in Barcelona had hip surgery last summer and this year has played only three competitive matches. He says he is in a unique situation after “two tough years” of injuries and feels he can still “be competitive.”

