Nadal says he’s ‘ready enough’ to play in his last Barcelona Open

By The Associated Press
FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rafael Nadal pulled put of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, April 4, 2024, because of a lingering injury, delaying the start of his clay-court tournament preparation ahead of the French Open and extending his absence that began in January. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal is “ready enough” to play on Tuesday in what he expects to be his last Barcelona Open. Nadal has confirmed his participation in his first clay-court tournament this year. Nadal will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match. The 12-time champion in Barcelona had hip surgery last summer and this year has played only three competitive matches. He says he is in a unique situation after “two tough years” of injuries and feels he can still “be competitive.”

