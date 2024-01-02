Nadal returns with a win in Brisbane in first competitive singles match in a year

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has returned from an almost 12-month layoff to beat former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Brisbane International. The 22-time major winner hadn’t played a singles match at the elite level since a second-round exit at the Australian Open last January. He didn’t show it. The 37-year-old Nadal made just six unforced errors and dropped only three points on his serve in the first set. He won eight of the last nine games. In the women’s draw, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin was upset by No. 113-ranked Arina Rodionova 7-5, 7-6 in the second round.

