Nadal returns to Roland Garros to practice amid doubts over fitness and form

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2022 to practice less than a week before the start of the French Open. It is still unclear if he will compete in what will likely be his last French Open. The 37-year-old Nadal has won the tournament 14 times. He arrived at the venue on Monday and planned to practice at Court Philippe-Chatrier for more than an hour. The idea is for Nadal to assess his form after missing most of the past two seasons with hip and abdominal issues.

