Nadal returns to action with easy win over Cobolli in first round of Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal looked good in a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open in his first competitive match in more than three months. The victory at the center court named after him allowed Nadal to advance to the second round at the clay-court tournament that the Spaniard won a record 12 times. He will next face Alex de Minaur. Nadal converted on his second match point to seal the victory over the 21-year-old Italian ranked 62nd in the world. Nadal was returning from yet another injury layoff and hadn’t played since an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in March.

