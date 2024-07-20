Nadal reaches first final since 2022 French Open by beating Ajdukovic in Sweden

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — Rafael Nadal has reached his first final since the 2022 French Open by rallying to beat Duje Ajdukovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Nordea Open. After needing four hours to beat the 36th-ranked Mariano Navone in Friday’s quarterfinals, Nadal had a slow start against Ajdukovic and was a break down in the second set before turning things around. Nadal will play either Nuno Borges or Thiago Agustin Tirante in the final.

