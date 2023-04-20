Nadal out of Madrid Open after slow recovery from hip injury

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will miss the Madrid Open next week because his recovery from a hip injury is going much slower than expected. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. That issue has kept him out of the Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments so far. The Madrid Open he’s won five times starts on Monday. The 36-year-old Nadal did not mention his prospects for being fit for the French Open starting on May 28.

