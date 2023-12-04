Nadal lowering own expectations in ‘unexplored terrain’ when he returns to tour in January

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal is lowering his expectations for when he returns to the tour in January after a year out. The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced on Friday he will play at the Brisbane International in Australia in January. The 37-year-old Spaniard has not appeared on tour since last January because of a hip injury. Nadal says in a video on social media that he hopes to again “feel those nerves, that illusion, those fears, those doubts” on the court. He says what he expects from himself is “not to expect anything” and that he is going into “unexplored terrain.”

