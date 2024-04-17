Nadal loses to De Minaur in second round at Barcelona. Spaniard had returned from injury layoff

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s first tournament since January lasted only two matches with the Spaniard losing 7-5, 6-1 to Alex de Minaur at the clay-court Barcelona Open. Nadal, back from an injury layoff, looked like his old self for brief moments in the second-round match but couldn’t keep up with the 11th-ranked De Minaur. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had comfortably defeated 62nd-ranked Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in the first round on Tuesday in what was his first competitive match in more than three months. Nadal says he will try to play at the Madrid Open next week but didn’t fully commit.

