Nadal gets even with De Minaur at Madrid Open but still doubts his body can hold up at French Open

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten Alex de Minaur 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open. That avenges a loss to the Australian less than two weeks ago in Barcelona. Nadal was cheered on by Spanish King Felipe VI, Zinedine Zidane and a raucous crowd that packed the Caja Magica on Saturday to see what will most likely be the tennis great’s last tournament in Spain. Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek brushed aside their opponents to advance. Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Stefanos Tsitsipas.

